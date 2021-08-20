Joseph Calleja’s 2021 concert, set for September 4, celebrates the 70th anniversary of Italy’s most iconic music festival, Sanremo.

Seven decades of history will be celebrated in the form of a musical fairy tale with Malta’s world-famous tenor Joseph Calleja, the Malta Philharmonic orchestra and the legendary rhythm section of Sanremo, conducted by Maestro Leonardo De Amicis.

Boasting numerous television collaborations and an endless repertoire with Italian talent, De Amicis will lead a Calleja edition featuring past participants Fiorella Mannoia, Michela Zarillo and NEK. X Factor Malta star Destiny will also join the headline.

"Sanremo 70 years of dreams", produced by Eurovisione Eventi and Palco R, in collaboration with Mint Media, is a spectacle of musical theatre written by Paolo Logli, screenwriter, television author and theatre writer.

Sanremo’s immortal notes from its protagonists, including songs that have become famous classics since their debut in Sanremo, will grace the Granaries in Floriana. Limited tickets are available exclusively here and attendance will only be allowed for people in possession of a vaccination certificate. A maximum six-person bubble segmentation will be implemented in all areas.

The organisers said this is a ticketed seated event in line with the latest covid regulations.