An album featuring Joseph Calleja singing the music of the Golden Age has topped Amazon UK’s opera charts.

The album The Magic of Mantovani beat Russel Watson's 20 and a recording of Mozart's Mass in C minor to the top spot.

In the album, the Maltese tenor brings back to life original Decca recordings of works by the celebrated Anglo-Italian conductor and his orchestra. He is considered the most successful album artist before the Beatles, whose recordings include the famous Liverpool anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Mantovani sold in excess of 60 million records and was the first artist to sell one million stereo records worldwide. He accompanied Vera Lynn on the 1942 Decca recording of The White Cliffs of Dover and had 40 albums in the US pop charts, with 27 reaching the top 40 and 11 in the top 10; and had two UK No. 1 singles, including Cara Mia.

Among other popular recordings of his works are those of Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, What a Wonderful World, Sunrise, Sunset, The Anniversary Waltz, In the Still of the Night, Once Upon a Time and Embraceable You.

Calleja has been increasingly gaining popularity in the world opera stage and annually hosts the Joseph Calleja & Friends concert in Malta, where international singers are invited to perform alongside him.