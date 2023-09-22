Opera stars Joseph Calleja and Andrea Bocelli will perform together in Malta in November for what promises to be one of the biggest musical highlights of the year.

The concert, ahead of the Christmas season, will take place on November 25 at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta' Qali.

It is the second time that the Italian singer will join the Maltese opera icon for a concert in Malta after their concert at the Granaries in 2019.

The concert will be backed by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s choir.

“Both Andrea and myself cannot wait to welcome our audience from Malta and beyond for a truly magical evening, complete with a repertoire spanning classical masterpieces and beloved holiday tunes,” Calleja said.

The concert is being organised by Greatt, with the support of VisitMalta, the Ministry for Tourism and Bank of Valletta.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said: “Seasonality is a thing of the past, and having the annual and highly-acclaimed Joseph Calleja concert organised in November will definitely serve as an impetus for tourists to visit Malta in the shoulder months.

Tickets for the concert will be available through showshappening.com.