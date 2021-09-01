Tenor Joseph Calleja is celebrating 70 years of the popular Sanremo festival on Saturday as he returns to the Granaries in Floriana after two years.

He will be singing alongside Italian stars Fiorella Mannoia, Michele Zarillo and Nek, all of whom have performed at the prestigious festival.

Mannoia won the critics’ prize at the festival twice with Quello che le donne non dicono (1987) and Le notti di Maggio (1988). Singer-songwriter Zarillo participated in the festival several times, with numbers such as Cinque giorni, L’elefante e la farfalla and L’acrobata. Nek is best known for his hits In te, Laura non c’è and Fatti avanti amore, all of which he presented for the first time at Sanremo.

The singers will be accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the rhythm section of the Sanremo orchestra, conducted by Leonardo De Amici.

X Factor Malta star Destiny will also join the headline.

Sanremo 70 Years of Dreams, produced by Eurovisione Eventi and Palco R, in collaboration with Mint Media, is a spectacle of musical theatre written by Paolo Logli, screenwriter, television author and theatre writer.

Limited seated tickets are available exclusively on www.showshappening.com and attendance will only be allowed for people in possession of a vaccination certificate. A maximum six-person bubble segmentation will be implemented in all areas.