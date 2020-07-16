Tenor Joseph Calleja’s annual concert will be held on the granaries in Floriana on September 4, with Italian star Zucchero as the main guest.

NnG Promotions said the event will be adhering to all public health guidelines and procedures and concert-goers will be informed should any new social distancing guidelines impact the event.

Calleja, a world-renowned tenor, has given an annual summer concert in Malta for several years, often dueting with international stars.

Zucchero has been praised as ‘the father of Italian blues’, with international hits such as "Diamante", "Il Volo", "Baila morena", and the duet "Senza una donna".

He has sold over 60 million records around the world, winning numerous competitions and awards, including two World Music Awards, six IFPI Europe Platinum awards, and a Grammy Award nomination.

The Italian household name has collaborated and performed with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Brian May, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, B. B. King, Sting, Bono, Dolores O'Riordan, Paul Young, Peter Gabriel, Luciano Pavarotti, and Andrea Bocelli.

Patrons can expect songs from the superstars’ new album released last November and performed live for the very first time just last June.

Tickets for Malta will go on-sale to the public on Monday July 20 from www.showshappening.com. Members of NNG Promotions mailing list will have access to purchase tickets on July 17.