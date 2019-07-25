Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja will perform his annual concert on the Floriana Granaries (il-Fosos) on Saturday, at 8.30pm, accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.
Among his special guest performers is the legendary Italian singer-songwriter and record producer Andrea Bocelli. For tickets call 7926 5066 or visit www.showshappening.com. For enquiries e-mail info@nngpromotions.com.
