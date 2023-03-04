Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja is to release his first-ever sacred music album, ‘Ave Maria’.

The album, released on Decca Classics, features traditional favourites as well as a stunning rendition of Andrea Bocelli’s Ave Maria.

Calleja’s seventh album for the prestigious label – containing no less than four Ave Marias (by Mascagni, Massenet, Schubert and Bocelli) – sees the renowned tenor singing alongside the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of its principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan.

The tenor - one of the world's most acclaimed singers - performs at some of the world's most prestigious venues and has been described as "arguably today's finest lyric tenor" by US National Public Radio.

Calleja said: “I have wanted to record a sacred music album for many years and I am immensely proud that we could produce ‘Ave Maria’ in Malta, which is renowned the world over for its immensely rich religious and cultural heritage.”

Decca Classics Label Director Dominic Fyfe said: “‘Ave Maria’ celebrates Joseph’s 20th anniversary on Decca and what better way to mark that milestone than to have him partner with the Malta Philharmonic for the first time on record. This album is proudly ‘Made in Malta’ and we are excited to share this with our markets and audiences across the world.”

MPO Chairman Alfred Camilleri said: “This album is an artistic and musical milestone for the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and we are delighted to be involved.”

Commenting in a specially-recorded video on Calleja performing his relatively recent Ave Maria composition, Bocelli said: “Joseph Calleja is one of the best tenors of his generation and it is an enormous honour to hear him sing the prayer I have written which is so appropriate for the times we are living in today.”

Among other highlights on ‘Ave Maria’ are Calleja’s celebrated rendition of the Ingemisco from the Verdi Requiem and two splendid sacred tenor pieces by Rossini. Following these is another guest appearance, this time by French baritone Étienne Dupuis, in the most famous tenor/baritone duet in opera, from Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers.