World-renowned Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja will on Sunday perform alongside acclaimed violinist Daniel Hope in an Easter concert to be live-streamed at 7pm.

The concert is one of a series of 27 - one for each EU country - being held from Hope's Berlin living room. It is organised by ARTE and has been dubbed the EUROPE@HOME series. It is dedicated to sharing Europe’s "extraordinary cultural diversity and musical riches".

Maria-Elena Farrugia and Alina Pronina will also make an appearance.

The series follows ARTE's HOPE@HOME series, which featured exclusively young and independent solo artists in the autumn of 2020. EUROPE@HOME will be led by Hope, winner of the European Culture Prize 2015, and will focus on international music.

I would like to see music lending expression to those European ideals that are more important than ever at a time when our culture is under fire

Concerts will be broadcast on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays over nine-weeks and each will celebrate the music of an EU country.

Musicians will join Hope at his home in Berlin, where he will join them playing works by composers from their country, learning about each country's unique cultural heritage. The aim is to rekindle enthusiasm for a shared European identity.

Hope says: “Although I grew up in Great Britain and English is my mother tongue, I was always a committed European. I would like to see music lending expression to those European ideals that are more important than ever at a time when our culture is under fire. ARTE is the voice of European culture. So, let’s make that voice heard!”

The livestream can be viewed on Times of Malta's ARTE section on April 4 at 7pm.