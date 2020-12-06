70-year-old Maltese-Canadian athlete Joseph Camilleri has set a new milestone after completing the One Track Mind 24 Hour Solo Run.

The run, which is a basis for fundraising towards the Help Fill a Dream Foundation which helps terminally ill children fulfill their dreams, was one in which Camilleri set a new distance record of 100km of running in one day.

Born and raised in Hamrun, Camilleri has been running competitively since 1963 until immigrating to the UK in 1969 and eventually Canada a few years later in 1972 to pursue a photography career.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta