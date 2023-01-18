Joseph Mbong is set to continue the season with Ħamrun Spartans following talks with the club’s top hierarchy, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Malta winger was loaned out to Israeli club Ironi Kiryat Shmona at the start of the season and after a difficult start he managed to force his way into the Israeli team, and was playing regularly for the club.

In fact, the 25-year-old has managed to make 15 appearances with Ironi Kiryat Shmona this season and provided one assist.

However, the player has decided to cut short his loan spell at the club after a clash he had with the Israeli club’s top hierarchy.

