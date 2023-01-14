Malta international midfielder Joseph Mbong has decided to terminate his loan spell with Israeli club Ironi Kiryat Shmona and has returned back to Malta.

Mbong joined the Israeli club at the start of the season on a season-long loan from Ħamrun Spartans and after a difficult start to his stint with his new club, he has managed to force his way into the team and has been playing regularly for the club.

In fact, the 25-year-old has managed to make 15 appearances with Ironi Kiryat Shmona this season and provided one assist.

However, sources have told the Times of Malta that the player has decided to cut short his loan spell at the club after a clash he had with the Israeli club’s top hierarchy.

