Ħamrun Spartans have announced that they have agreed to send winger Joseph Mbong on loan to Israeli Premier League club Ironi Kiryat Shmona for the 2022-23 season.

The Malta international player has been attracting interest from overseas clubs for several months now and he made no secret of his desire to pursue his career with a foreign club.

In a statement, Ħamrun Spartans said that they had held discussions with Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona for the last few weeks and an agreement has finally been reached both with the player and the Israeli club.

The Spartans said that as part of the deal agreed, the Israeli club have an option to make the transfer a permanent one and Ħamrun will receive a percentage on a future sale.

“We would like to announce that player Joseph Mbong will be transferred to the Israeli Premier Division Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona FC,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

