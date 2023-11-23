Ħamrun Spartans winger Joseph Mbong will be available for the Malta champions when the Premier League championship returns this weekend after his appeal was upheld by the Appeals Board on Thursday night.

The Malta winger received a three-match suspension by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner earlier this month after he was sent off during his team’s 1-1 draw against Mosta.

Mbong was not included in the Spartans’ starting formation by coach Luciano Zauri for the match against Mosta. Towards the end of the first half, the player left the dugout to do the routine warm-up exercises.

It was during this time that one of the officials noted to the referee unruly behaviour committed by the Spartans winger and the referee brandished the red card.

