Joseph Muscat is the only candidate for the position of chairman of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association.

The clubs’ body revealed the news in a statement where it also made it clear that it has no intention of appointing a full-time chief executive officer but is planning to install a chairman from outside the Premier League clubs to help out in the transition phase that is stipulated by the Malta FA strategy.

The MPFCA, the governing body that represents the Premier League clubs, caught the headlines this week after they decided to approach the former prime minister to take over the post of chairman, even though two clubs had reserved the right to approach other persons for the position.

Clubs had until Friday, to submit their nominations and the MPFCA said that Muscat was the only candidate put forward for the post of chairman.

On Friday night, former Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef issued a statement announcing that he had submitted his nomination for the post of chief executive officer of the MPFCA.

“I am convinced that the Premier League should move away from the Malta FA and imminently appoint a Chief Executive so that he can implement the direction set up by the respective club,” Micallef said.

“Thus, together we move away from partisanism and tribalism and move towards a professional system.”

The MPFCA said there is currently no opening for the position of CEO.

