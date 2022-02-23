Former prime minister Joseph Muscat has been endorsing Labour Party candidates and making appearances at fringe political events.

The former Labour leader has however, been absent from any headline PL activities so far during the race but will be a “special guest” at a political event in Marsa on Saturday afternoon.

Times of Malta is informed he has already made two endorsement appearances for Chris Agius and Deo Debattista.

Saturday’s event will see Muscat endorse the candidature of 38-year-old Pieta mayor Keith Azzopardi Tanti on the first district.

Joseph Muscat will be endorsing candidate Keith Azzopardi Tanti on Saturday.

The Marsa gathering will not be televised.

It will also not be attended by Muscat’s successor Robert Abela who will not even be on the island on Saturday as he is scheduled to address a separate activity being held in Gozo.

Promotional content for Azzopardi Tanti’s campaign boasts of having a “special guest speaker”.

It is understood that Muscat has been approached by a number of candidates to make guest appearances and endorsements over the campaign.

Abela meanwhile has been reluctant to comment on whether Muscat would be involved in election activities.

Asked repeatedly about whether his predecessor would be invited to speak at rallies being organised by the PL, Abela ducked and weaved.

Muscat said goodbye to the Auberge de Castille in 2020, buckling under the pressure of links between his office and the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Since then he has kept a relatively low profile, making limited public appearances.

That changed last month when his family home was searched by police as part of an investigation into corruption and the privatisation of three state hospitals.

He has since given interviews and also uploaded vlogs to his social media accounts, even hinting at a possible return to politics or public life.

Abela has maintained a distance from Muscat since taking as prime minister.