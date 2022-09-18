The appointment of Joseph Muscat as chairman of the Malta Premier League was met by excitement from the local football family who are keen to see the elite championship become a more attractive competition. The former Prime Minister discussed with Valhmor Camilleri the reforms he wants to introduce that would put Malta’s top-tier championship on a stronger foundation...

When the news broke out that the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association had approached Dr Joseph Muscat to take over the reins of the body that represents Premier League clubs, the initial reaction was one of surprise.

This was because Dr Muscat had established himself as one of the country’s leading politicians, having served as Prime Minister for seven years between 2013 and 2020, but had never been involved in football administration.

However, it’s an open secret that Dr Muscat always had a great passion for football, particularly of AC Milan, and is a keen follower of the game in Malta and says that the challenge of revamping the existent structure in a bid to bring the top-flight clubs working closer together convinced him to take the role.

