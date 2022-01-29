Joseph Muscat has complained about unfair treatment and demanded an investigation into how information that his house was being searched by the police was leaked.

In a Facebook video, the former Labour prime minister also argued that former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova was being treated differently to him and appeared to rule out a return to politics, saying he would work "out of the limelight".

The Muscat family home in Burmarrad was searched by police officers last week, as part of an inquiry into a deal to privatise three state hospitals that was concluded during Muscat’s time in charge.

Officers confiscated documents and mobile phones from Muscat and his family during the search, with Muscat saying he was particularly upset that the police had searched his two daughters’ schoolbags and seized their phones.

That, he said on Saturday, was “excessive.”

Muscat complained that Repubblika president Robert Aquilina had been tipped off about the search as it was underway, and said Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi was talking about the raid days before it happened.

“Having people involved in the inquiry know what is happening in it raises doubts in people’s minds (about it),” Muscat said. “Such things undermine the trust of thousands of people,” he said.

Muscat did not clarify that he too had been tipped off about the raid. The former prime minister acknowledged as much last week, telling Times of Malta he was only “half surprised” to find police knocking at his door.

Muscat says Efimova was treated differently

“I don’t want to be treated any different to anyone else just because I’m Joseph Muscat. But I don’t want to be treated unfairly because I’m Joseph Muscat, either,” he said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

Muscat complained that he was being made an example of while others had been treated “with kid gloves”, citing the case concerning former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova without ever mentioning her by name.

Efimova is the subject of a European Arrest Warrant for perjury issued by Maltese police following recommendations made by the Egrant inquiry.

But the former Pilatus employee, who passed on information to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has not been brought back to Malta and a magistrate this week suspended the case concerning her indefinitely.

"Everyone knows she is in Greece," Muscat said. "But the police have given up on bringing her to Malta and the case has been adjourned indefinitely.

"I always defended the institutions, but we cannot have two weights and two measures," Muscat said.

'Don't I have the right to work?'

Muscat ended up in investigators’ crosshairs after Times of Malta revealed last November that the former prime minister had received €60,000 in the space of a few months from a company linked to Steward Global Healthcare, which operates the three privatised state hospitals.

Accutor AG received millions from the US-based healthcare giant when it took over the Maltese hospitals.

Muscat insists there was nothing untoward about the payments, which he says were for consultancy work unrelated to Maltese projects.

He reiterated that defence on Saturday, arguing that this was not a case of revolving door in action, because Accutor had not been in direct negotiations with the Maltese government.

“We had such examples with other ministers in the past, but it’s not the case here,” he said, adding “don’t I have a right to work?”

The work was all declared and taxed appropriately, he said.

"I will continue to speak and explain. And I will continue to work quietly, out of the limelight. But I will not allow people to use me to break the movement," he said, referring to the Labour Party political juggernaut he built during his time in domestic politics.