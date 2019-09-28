Prime Minister Joseph Muscat met US President Donald Trump at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The two leaders, together with their wives Michelle Muscat and Melania Trump, met at the fringes of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which they both addressed in recent days.

During his address on Thursday, Dr Muscat discussed how countries could better work together to address international challenges ranging from plastic pollution to immigration, poverty, health issues and terrorism.

Mr Trump, currently facing the threat of impeachment over his efforts to enlist the Ukraine government's help in his US reelection campaign, addressed the assembly on Tuesday, attacking "globalism" and promoting patriotism as an answer to global challenges.