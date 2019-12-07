Joseph Muscat had a private audience with the Pope at the Vatican on Saturday, in what is likely to have been his last official overseas engagement as Prime Minister.



Dr Muscat first met privately with Pope Francis. His family later joined him for an audience with the pontiff.



The Prime Minister’s visit to the Vatican, coming at a time when he faces massive pressure to resign over his handling of the Caruana Galizia murder investigation, prompted anger in some circles.



A group of academics wrote to the Pope ahead of the visit, urging him not to receive Malta’s Prime Minister for what they argued was a “propaganda exercise”.

They said it would be "totally unwise, and pastorally undesirable" for the audience at the Vatican to take place, "given the serious and grave nature of the accusations and allegations which are plaguing" the government in Valletta.

Dr Muscat was also scheduled to speak at a global migration conference in Rome on Friday, but cancelled at the last minute, according to Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Later on Saturday, Dr Muscat held a private meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at his official residence, Palazzo Chigi. It was the last official meeting between the two before Dr Muscat steps down.

The Prime Minister has said he will resign as Labour leader on January 12 and as Prime Minister in the "days" after that. Activists say he must make way immediately, following concerns about political meddling in the investigation into journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.