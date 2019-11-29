Prime Minister Joseph Muscat held a meeting with President George Vella on Friday morning.

The reason behind the meeting is yet unknown though sources said he briefed him on the latest developments amid the crisis sparked by the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe.

Dr Vella hosted Adrian Delia on Thursday, just hours before outgoing chief of staff Keith Schembri was acquitted from any link to the murder.

The PN leader said that during the meeting he had appealed to the President to do everything permitted by law to address this “unprecedented situation”.

On Wednesday, Dr Vella postponed a trip to London next week as the country remained in the midst of political turmoil.

