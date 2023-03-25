When one is a sailor in fair winds, it is easy to do one’s job and come across as both pleasant and professional. Only when the weather goes crazy does one show their worth, as a sailor and as a captain.

Recently, Joseph Muscat showed everyone that he is happy to pass the buck to his former cabinet mates, rather than drown all by himself. It is, of course, the same modus operandi adopted by Prime Minister Robert Abela who has repeatedly said that he was not there when the Steward contract was signed and that he was not a consultant to the cabinet, parroting the same sentiments as his predecessor.

It is incredible that, in such dire cases, the prime minister is more concerned about himself and his image than about Steward’s lack of adherence to its contract obligations. We want an inquiry into how the money of the hospitals’ deal was spent and every single person involved must be questioned and, if necessary, brought to justice.

The recent revelation that Muscat has a diplomatic passport suggests the notion of diplomatic immunity when abroad and freedom from prosecution. Does the government find this acceptable?

ADPD has asked that any deal in which Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri or Chris Cardona were involved in needs to be investigated. They have shown time and time again that they are apt at crafting deals which the country would have been far better off without.

Such deals are still being made, with a core circle of developers continuing to receive favourable treatment. What will it take to call such things by their true name?

When a party leader believes his own propaganda, at best he shows how detached he is from reality and that there are few around him with the courage to contradict him.

Believing that they have created a country with a better quality of life, with more opportunities for young people and better pay is symptomatic of someone who sticks to propaganda like a lifeline. They try to push it down our throats and make us believe them because their own ego depends on that kind of validation.

We know that the reality is totally different, as many Labourites increasingly lament the fact that their party’s socialist principles have been profoundly betrayed. We should not even call the Labour Party business friendly, either, because there is no level playing field, only favouritism, depending on who donates the most to our politicians. Is that not bribery? The result is self-evident.

Young people want to leave the country, not least because the construction industry has destroyed the country, not only aesthetically but morally in a frenzy to build everywhere and make money out of every centimetre of the country.

It is time that Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg stops letting people off the hook. If she is not up for confronting authority, she has to leave.

The same applies to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà. He has enough in his hands to act.

What is stopping him? Who is stopping him?

Did the Labour Party’s threats interfere with the course of justice when there was an outrage after Muscat’s house was searched?

The government speaks of independent institutions, or letting the institutions do their job, when it is convenient. However, the emperor is no longer wearing any clothes and people are waking up.

The time has come to decide which side of history each and every one of us is going to be on.

Sandra Gauci is deputy chairperson of ADPD.