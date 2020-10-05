Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has resigned from parliament.

He announced his resignation in an adjournment speech in parliament which lasted just over a minute.

Muscat said he was leaving the House in line with his commitment to leave politics before the end of the legislature. He said he had not disclosed his intention to his colleagues because he did not lie farewells.

He thanked all those who had worked with him, the Speaker and the staff of the House.

Muscat was co-opted to parliament in September 2008, shortly after he took over the leadership of the Labour Party from Alfred Sant.

A former One TV journalist, Muscat served in the European Parliament before becoming Labour leader.

Early in his leadership, he promised an earthquake in Maltese politics, and he became prime minister in 2013 after winning the general election by a landslide. He repeated his triumph in 2017, riding on an economic boom which had seen Malta's deficit overturned and unemployment reduced to negligible numbers.

But his career was blighted with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in October of that year and he resigned last January amid allegations of corruption and accusations that he had protected people linked to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.