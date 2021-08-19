Joseph Muscat sat down for an interview with Times of Malta, in his first since a public inquiry concluded his government was held responsible for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Video edited by Karl Andrew Micallef

Muscat has kept a relatively low profile since he resigned in the aftermath of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder scandal. It is his first sit-down interview in 10 months and the first with Times of Malta in more than five years.

The former MEP and prime minister fields questions from editor-in-chief Herman Grech about the Caruana Galizia murder probe, the attempted cover up, the public inquiry, his legacy and his future.

The first part out on Friday in both print and online will tackle his political decisions as well as his outlook since Malta was greylisted by the FATF.

The interview out on Sunday will focus exclusively on Caruana Galizia's murder and public inquiry.