Prime Minister Joseph Muscat spent Christmas Eve in Bethlehem upon the official invitation of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.
Dr Muscat, who was accompanied on the official visit by Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela, attended Christmas midnight mass in the Church of the Nativity together with other dignitaries from across the globe.
During his visit, the prime minister – who is due to step down next month – held separate meetings with president Abbas and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.
