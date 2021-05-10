Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has sued lawyer Christian Grima over a claim on Facebook that he “blew up” journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Announcing the libel suit on Facebook, Muscat said he had no choice to react because Grima had crossed the line with his post.

He dismissed the claim as “totally false”.

Muscat said that while he believed in freedom of expression and was not a fan libel suits, he had no choice but to react to Grima’s post.

The former Prime Minister said he could accept criticism, whether it was fair or not. He said he had not reacted when facts had been twisted and speculation used to suit people’s agendas.

Muscat said however that he could never accept lies such as the ones put across by Grima.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb outside her home in October 2017.

Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri has since been linked to the murder and the subsequent cover-up.

Yorgen Fenech, a friend of both Schembri and Muscat, stands accused of ordering the killing.

On Sunday, Times of Malta reported how Schembri sent Muscat’s security guard Kenneth Camilleri to “calm” murder middleman Melvin Theuma in 2018.