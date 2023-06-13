Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be summoned to testify before parliament's Public Accounts Committee next week.

The summon was announced by PN MP and committee chair Darren Carabott on Tuesday, at the end of another hearing in the investigation into the Electrogas deal.

Muscat's hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at 2pm.

The PAC is questioning witnesses as it assesses the findings of a major probe by the National Audit Office (NAO) into the Electrogas power station deal.

Muscat was prime minister when the deal - spearheaded by former energy minister Konrad Mizzi - was signed in 2015.

The deal was controversially awarded to a consortium led by Yorgen Fenech, who was later charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Caruana Galizia was investigating the contract - and suspected corruption linked to it - when she was killed in 2017.

Fenech recently appeared before a parliamentary committee but exited the room without having uttered a word, with MPs agreeing to suspend his testimony until legal proceedings he faces are over.