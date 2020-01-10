Joseph Muscat addresses a Labour crowd for the last time as party leader and prime minister on Friday, as he prepares to bow out of the political limelight.

At a farewell rally being held at the Corradino Sports Pavilion, Dr Muscat is expected to say his goodbye.

By 6.30pm the sports complex was packed with thousands of party supporters who waved Labour flags.

A packed crowd prepare to bid Joseph Muscat goodbye. Photo: Ivan Martin

Some shed tears for the end of Dr Muscat’s tenure as others consoled them. Young and old, they continued to shuffle into the packed hall as the sun set on the Muscat-led Labour movement.

On a large screen, highlights of the outgoing Labour leader’s time at the helm of the party played.

As many party supporters feared, the chosen venue proved to be too small for the people who gathered for Dr Muscat's final speech. Party officials were seen by the entrance at 6.45pm, directing people who did not make it in to watch the speech on big screens set up outside the venue.

On Saturday, some 17,500 paid up Labour Party members will vote on Dr Muscat’s successor, choosing between Chris Fearne and Robert Abela.

Dr Muscat, who remains hugely popular despite being dogged by scandal and controversy, has pledged loyalty to whichever man wins and urged PL supporters to not draw comparisons between them and him.