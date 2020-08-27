Yorgen Fenech told police that Joseph Muscat urged him "to control" Caruana Galizia murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma, a court was told on Thursday. The conversation with the then prime minister took place months before Fenech was taken to court and accused of complicity in the murder.

During the compilation of evidence against Fenech, inspector Keith Zahra said the businessman claimed Muscat had twice spoken to him after the murder, once summoning him to Auberge de Castille and then at a Girgenti party last year.

"In Yorgen Fenech’s chats we found that he was invited to the party at Girgenti. In one message the prime minister asked if Yorgen Fenech had enjoyed the event," Zahra said.

Fenech's response: “Yes but I didn’t speak to you because you were surrounded by guests and I’m rather shy.”

Fenech had allegedly been asked by Muscat “do you trust him [Melvin Theuma]?”

“Not really because he’s recording me," Fenech replied.

Fenech also claimed in his police testimony that the then prime minister told him about an upcoming raid on Theuma in summer 2019. Theuma is the former taxi driver and murder middleman who was given a presidential pardon to tell all about Caruana Galizia's assassination in October 2017.

Last June, Times of Malta reported that Fenech had also told investigators in November that Muscat had asked him if Schembri had featured in the recordings.

Muscat had responded although he was unaware what was said in any statements to the police, or how many versions were given, the claims were unfounded and part of a reputation-tarnishing campaign.

Meanwhile, inspector Zahra said that both Fenech and Theuma were aware of the date of the 2017 general election back in December 2016.

During the lengthy testimony, Zahra said Fenech insisted it was former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri who had hatched the journalist's murder.

“There were three persons who knew this after the murder… Joseph Muscat, Adrian Vella and Johann Cremona,” Zahra recalls Fenech telling investigators.