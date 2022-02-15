Mark Farrugia has been retained on the government payroll to serve as an assistant to Joseph Muscat.

Farrugia was a deputy chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister during the Muscat years and served as chief of staff following Keith Schembri's resignation and arrest in November 2019.

He filled that role for just a few weeks, until Muscat resigned in January 2020 to be replaced by Robert Abela.

Farrugia appears on an internal database as a government employee to this day. But sources told Times of Malta his actual day job is to work for Muscat.

A 'right' to a PA

As a former prime minister, Muscat has a "right" to a taxpayer-funded personal assistant, a government spokesperson said.

An OPM spokesperson said former presidents and former prime ministers retain the right to have a personal assistant of their choice.

Former prime ministers Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi both retained the use of government-funded assistants, Times of Malta independently confirmed.

Muscat’s termination package, however, has also been the subject of increased scrutiny and controversy, not least due to the circumstances in which he stepped down in January 2020.

The former prime minister’s term was cut short over the close ties he and other top officials enjoyed with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Muscat’s former chief of staff, Schembri, was even implicated in the murder by Fenech, a claim he denies.

Fenech had initially pinned the murder on former economy minister Chris Cardona but later changed his version of events and implicated Schembri instead.

Benefits include €120,000 payout

Questions have been raised about whether Muscat should be entitled to such generous “terminal benefits”, given the circumstances of his resignation.

The benefits included a €120,000 payout, use of a refurbished government office in Sa Maison and keeping Farrugia as his personal assistant.

Prime Minister Robert Abela last week incorrectly claimed that the details of Muscat’s “severance package” are in the public domain. Abela has since gone on to stall answering a number of PQs about the package and the contractual terms of Muscat’s use of the Sa Maison office.

Muscat has in the past defended the package, insisting he got no more than he was entitled to.

Times of Malta had filed a freedom of information request about the package in January 2020, shortly after Muscat stepped down.

The office of the prime minister has rejected the request, on grounds that “no specific agreement exists”.