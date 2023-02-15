Development mogul Joseph Portelli has distanced his company from the dangerous demolition of a Birkirkara building, blaming an unnamed contractor for being “careless and reckless” in the execution of its works.

In a statement issued a day after the architect on the Psaila Street project, Maria Schembri Grima, resigned under pressure from her role as Building and Construction Authority chair, Excel Investments Ltd, owned by the controversial Gozitan developer, aimed fire at the contractors, but failed to name them.

Sources told Times of Malta it was Polidano, who is listed as a subsidiary contractor on the site notice.

The site notice lists the main contractor as PRA Construction.

The site manager's name had been scratched off the site notice when Times of Malta visited on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The name of the site manager had been erased when Times of Malta visited the Birkirkara site on Wednesday morning.

The directors of PRA Construction are none other than Portelli himself, Mark Agius, his business partner, who is listed as the project applicant, and Daniel Refalo.

In its statement, J Portelli Projects’ management said that Excel Investments Ltd, the owner and developer of the Birkirkara site, engaged a demolition and excavation contractor for the work that had to be done according to an agreed method statement. But the contractor “failed to abide by the said method statement and was careless and reckless in the execution of the works”.

Excel Investments Ltd said it “immediately took the necessary action to terminate its engagement with the contractor and instructed the cessation of the works by the said contractor”.

Expressing regret for the “inconvenience” caused by the works, it said it “re-affirms its commitment to their execution in a proper and correct manner”.

Site is now flattened

The BCA, which as construction regulator is responsible for ensuring the safety of building works, ordered a stop to demolition works over the weekend.

It is understood, however, that the perilous destruction of the façade of the former Go Exchange building continued after the stop notice was issued by the regulator and it is now flattened to make way for over 100 flats and commercial outlets that are pending Planning Authority approval.

Asked to comment on these breaches and what action would be taken, the PA said “these matters lie within the remit of the BCA”.

Meanwhile, the outgoing BCA chair is facing a disciplinary probe by the Chamber of Architects, which described the demolition works as “completely outrageous”.

Alarming footage of the demolition passed on to Times of Malta captured stones hurtling onto Psaila Street over hoarding that was meant to protect the public from the works and exposing them to harm.

Stones were sent cascading over the hoarding and onto the main road by demolishers, causing an uproar among residents and the public and leading to a stop notice from the BCA to its own chairman on the grounds of “exposing third parties to danger”.

KTP president Andre Pizzuto said what happened “explains why we do not have the licensing of contractors”, because those involved in these demolition works would “never be able to lift a stone again”.

The licensing is in the hands of the BCA, but it was “not happening because the status quo is convenient”, said Pizutto, whose chamber is conducting the disciplinary investigation into the case.