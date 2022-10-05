A construction company in which magnate Joseph Portelli is a shareholder is proposing to build a large block of apartments in a green enclave covering an area of almost 1,300 square metres in Mosta, a stone’s throw away from the locality’s rotunda church.

The application 6265/22 proposes the demolition of four properties, the excavation of the plot for the construction of 45 garages on two levels below street level, an electricity substation and 45 apartments from ground floor to fourth-floor level including eight maisonettes and six penthouses each with a pool and a jacuzzi.

The application was submitted by Clifton Cassar on behalf of CF Developers Ltd. Cassar is a shareholder with Portelli and others of CF Estates, a company incorporated last June. Its registered office is CF Business Centre in Gort Street, Paceville, St Julians.

According to the business registry, Portelli owns €1.8 million worth of shares in the company, with the other shareholders each owning €1.1 million worth of shares. The company issued €6.3 million worth of shares.

The Mosta site slated for the development is located in a residential area between Trejqet il-Bajtar, Triq Baskal Buhagiar and Triq il-Ħtajriet, mostly made up of two and three-storey residential properties.

The application, which is still at the initial screening stage, had plans prepared by architect Maria Schembri Grima, who heads the Building and Construction Agency, the authority that is meant to regulate the construction industry.

According to the application, CF Developers Limited declared that it is not the owner of the entire site, but has notified the owners of its intention to apply by registered letter and that the owners have granted consent to such proposal.

Although a sizeable area of the site is covered by a garden, the architect declared that the project will not include the felling of trees.