Joseph Portelli is the new president of Ħamrun Spartans, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The club said in a statement on their facebook page that the Gozitan entrepreneur has been named as the new club chief, replacing Nunzio Antignani, who led the club for the last few seasons.

Portelli has been the main catalyst behind Ħamrun Spartans rise to the top of Maltese football this season as he succeeded turning the club’s fortunes with a professional administrative set up.

