Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon, has been elected to the European Region Board of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI).

"This significant achievement places Malta at the forefront of international efforts to promote good governance and uphold the principles of justice and fairness in public administration," the Office of the Ombudsman said.

Established in 1978, the IOI is the primary global organisation fostering cooperation and knowledge exchange among more than 200 independent Ombudsman institutions from over 100 countries. It has six regional chapters, each playing a crucial role in supporting its members through training, research, and the provision of subsidies for projects aimed at enhancing good governance.

The European Region Board of Directors elections involved over 90 ombudsmen and European human rights institutions. The board consists of seven directors, five of whom also serve on the IOI Board of Directors at the world level.

As one of the five members who received the most votes, Judge Zammit McKeon will also be part of the IOI Board of Directors at a world level.