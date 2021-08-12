Valletta FC have named wing back Joseph Zerafa as their new captain, the Premier league club announced on their social media.

The Citizens went through a squad overhaul during the close season with several veteran players parting ways with the club.

Club skipper Jonathan Caruana decided to hang up his boots while goalkeeper Henry Bonello, midfielders Miguel Alba, Santiago Malano and forward Kyrian Nwoko all sought pastures new.

The retirement of Caruana opened a slot for the club’s captaincy and the Citizens decided to hand the captain’s armband to Zerafa who has been at the club for several years and won many honours.

In fact, Zerafa arrived at Valletta FC in season 2017-18 at the club and helped the team to win back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

