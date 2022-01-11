Joseph Zerafa has posted an emotional farewell to his former club Valletta FC as the experienced left-back on Monday left the capital club to join Premier League leaders Hibernians on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Zerafa was one of the key figures for Valletta FC’s success in recent years, helping them to win all major honours in Maltese football.

“Four and a half years ago I decided that I wanted to win as much trophies as I can at the final stages of my career and this is why I chose Valletta,” Zerafa wrote on his facebook page.

“I played with the best in Malta and at the end we won every cup there is and I will never forget this. Thank you Valletta FC for giving me the opportunity to experience playing for one of the best clubs in the history of Maltese football.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta