Hibernians are set to bolster their squad with a quality addition after they reached an agreement to sign Valletta wing back Joseph Zerafa.

As reported by the Times of Malta last week, the Paolites have shown a lot of interest in the 33-year-old defender during the past few days as they looked to add more depth to their defensive set-up as they step up their chase for the Premier League title.

On Saturday, Zerafa met with Valletta president Alexander Fenech to discuss Hibernians’ approach and the City supremo made it clear that he had never any plans to part ways with the 33-year-old defender but he would not step in the way if the player felt that he had a better offer from another club.

Fenech informed Zerafa that he cannot let the club captain, who has another six months on his contract, leave on a free and there must be an acceptable deal on the table in order for Valletta to let him go.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta