It’s not very often I get to say “I told you so”.

In fact, given my track record of pretty much never getting any prediction right, it is a phrase I would probably struggle to pronounce.

So you will forgive me if I gloat a little about José Mourinho becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager considering that, way back on October 13, I had said this is precisely what would happen.

But enough about me feeling rather pleased with myself, what does this appointment mean for everyone involved?

Well, as I said back then, I believe this could be a match made in heaven. Maybe not long-term heaven, but certainly a short- to medium-term one.

In the past few days I have heard a huge number of Spurs fans lamenting Mauricio Pochettino’s departure, which is entirely understandable considering what he achieved for the club. And there have been an even bigger number of moans and complaints from Spurs supporters about the man who has replaced the Argentinian.

I get where these people are coming from, I genuinely do.

But I think they need to look at the bigger picture which is that, despite playing some great football and grooming some outstanding players, Pochettino didn’t actually even win a sausage in five years of trying.

Not only that, but after half a decade in charge it was looking increasingly like Mauricio peaked when he took the club to last year’s Champions League final. This season they are 14th after 12 games and a painful 20 points behind Liverpool.

When you couple their indifferent form with the fact that Pochettino himself has frequently appeared disinterested with life at Spurs and even publically suggested he would have left the club if they had won that final, it is not hard to see this was a relationship that was floundering.

Of course, Pochettino is not going to be out of work for long. He has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid for a long time and it would be no surprise if he now bides his time and waits for one of those vacancies to open up, which they inevitably will at some point soon.

But what of the new man in Spurs’ hot seat? Well, nobody can deny that José is a serial winner. He has won titles in four countries and at least one substantial trophy at every club he has managed.

Even at those places where things have not gone smoothly or according to plan – like Manchester United – he has increased the silverware count in the trophy cabinet.

Even if he does sacrifice sexy football for a more pragmatic approach that achieves results, I’m not entirely sure that is a bad thing for Tottenham

And to my mind that is exactly what Spurs need right now. A manager who will take all the promise they have shown over the last few years and make it more ruthless and effective.

The fear Spurs fans have is that the brand of football under Mourinho will become defensive and dull. And that is a distinct possibility. But José himself has said he has used his year out of the game to study different, and more expansive, ways of playing the game. So maybe he has turned over a new leaf.

Even if he hasn’t, even if he does sacrifice sexy football for a more pragmatic approach that achieves results, I’m not entirely sure that is a bad thing for Tottenham. Being perpetual also-rans or runners-up is not the way to cement your place as one of Europe’s big teams. You need some trophies on the shelf before you are genuinely taken seriously.

And that is Mourinho’s speciality – 25 trophies and counting.

Spurs fans may not be overly enamoured with their new man in the dugout at this moment in time. He may not have been their first or even second choice. And he does have big boots to fill when it comes to the relationship the fans had with Pochettino.

But José has a knack of quickly getting the fans on his side. The way he creates an ‘us v them’ mentality may not be pretty, but it works when it comes to building up spirit around a club, both on and off the pitch.

There may be some resistance at first, but I am confident that will change. In fact, I will leave you with another prediction: silverware is coming to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the fans will soon be singing José’s name.

I know my predictions are normally more of a car crash than a Prince Andrew interview, but I am pretty confident that, on this one, another ‘told you so’ is not too far off.

Too easy for some

My word, the qualification process for the European Championships desperately needs to change.

I’ve been saying it for a long time now, but it has never been more evident than during the process that concluded last week.

Just look at the goal differences for the teams that topped their groups: Germany +23, England +31, Spain +26, Italy +33, France +19 and Belgium +37.

This suggests to me that the whole process is imbalanced, unfair and creates far too many one-sided games.

There is an element of enjoyment in watching your team win 7-, 8- or 9-nil. Of course there is. But it is absolutely no fun for the team with the nil. Or their supporters.

Equally, I would suggest that winning a tight encounter against a closely matched team is far more rewarding that bullying a smaller country off the park.

As I have said before, and have no problem repeating, the qualification groups should be split according to their Fifa ranking.

Put all the tops teams in a group together, then the next best teams in another group, and so on. That way, England would have had to fight the likes of Spain, Italy, Belgium and France for qualification, while Malta would be taking on Faroe Islands, Gibraltar and San Marino.

Obviously, you would make the qualification slots staggered, so the highest ranked group gets, say, seven out of eight slots, while the lowest ranked group might only get one out of eight.

But at least like that we would have some properly competitive football to watch at the top end, while at the lower end, all the teams would enter the qualification process with at least a semblance of belief that they could actually make the finals.

The precise mechanics would need to be worked out, but grouping together teams of similar standard would make the qualification process fairer and more legitimate.

When teams are coming out of groups with 10 wins out of 10 and a +37 goal difference, something is fundamentally amiss with the entire system.

james@findit.com.mt

Twitter: @maltablade