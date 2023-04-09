Finesse Group, a PR and content company with a base in Malta, has appointed Josh Brammer as fractional chief operating officer.

In this role, Brammer will be responsible for driving the company’s onoing growth in the US, European and UK markets, all of which have been key areas of focus for Finesse in recent years.

Brammer – who is based in Indianapolis – brings with him over 15 years’ experience in operations and business development, with a particular focus on scaling businesses in the marketing space. Before joining Finesse Group, he led operations and customer experience for scaling agencies and start-ups.

His unique approach helps increase profit and revenue through a focus on new product development and improved improve customer experiences.

Additionally, he was instrumental in assembling the operations systems and teams needed to support rapid business growth.

Jo Caruana (centre) and Josh Brammer pictured at the Marketing Made Simple Summit in Nashville last October.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the Finesse Group team,” said Jo Caruana, CEO of Finesse Group – which was launched in Malta in 2008.

“Josh’s expertise in scaling businesses, combined with his deep knowledge of the marketing industry, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach in international markets. We are confident that his leadership will help us achieve our ambitious goals for the coming years.”

Finesse Group is a PR and content company that helps founder-driven businesses build authority and achieve global growth through effective PR.

The team is particularly passionate about working with small, female-led businesses, as well as those operating in the ESG, non-profit and cultural spaces. The company has established itself as a leader in the industry, with a proven track record of success in helping clients achieve their goals.

“I am thrilled to join Finesse Group and contribute towards increasing their impact with international clients,” says Brammer, who, like Caruana, is certified in the powerful StoryBrand Marketing Framework.

“Finesse Group has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality results for its clients and I look forward to working with the team to build on this success and take the company to the next level.”

For more information about Finesse Group, visit www.byfinessegroup.com.