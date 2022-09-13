Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a proposed world heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury, his management team announced on Tuesday.

Fury, the WBC champion, made the offer to his British rival last week, saying he would be willing to offer Joshua 40 percent of the purse in order to seal the contest.

Joshua’s management team, 258, said on Tuesday they had accepted Fury’s offer on behalf of Joshua and his promoter, Matchroom, and were awaiting the champion’s response.

They wrote on social media in a message retweeted by Joshua: “258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday.

“Due to the Queen’s passing (death of Queen Elizabeth II), it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”

