Anthony Joshua is clear boxing faces a doping problem but the former world heavyweight champion is uncertain whether longer bans are an ideal solution.

Joshua was due to fight Dillian Whyte for the second time at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday but that bout was scrapped after his British rival produced “adverse analytical findings”, according to a doping test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

As a result, Joshua will now face Finland’s Robert Helenius this weekend after the 39-year-old was called up as a last-minute replacement.

Whyte’s case, however, is far from an isolated incident, with the British duo of Amir Khan and Conor Benn both failing drug tests in the last 18 months.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com