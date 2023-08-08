Anthony Joshua will fight Robert Helenius in London on Saturday after the Finnish boxer was parachuted in as a late replacement for Dillian Whyte.

The scheduled all-British heavyweight bout was cancelled last weekend when “adverse analytical findings” were detected in a doping test conducted by Whyte, who has vowed to clear his name.

Helenius, 39, fought in his homeland on Saturday but has answered the call to take on the former two-time world heavyweight champion.

“This wasn’t in the script,” said Joshua. “I respect Helenius and, may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com