Anthony Joshua could face his “toughest-ever fight” when he defends the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk in London on Saturday, the British boxer’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said.

Joshua, 31, has height and reach advantages and will almost certainly be heavier at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Hearn said he was nervous ahead of the bout.

“This is probably AJ’s toughest-ever fight and I think he’s going to prove to the world how good he is,” Hearn told the PA news agency. “He’s ready for this fight but it’s the ultimate challenge with someone that’s very strong mentally.

