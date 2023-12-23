Anthony Joshua insisted Friday he was completely focused on beating Otto Wallin rather than worrying what the outcome of the bout in Saudi Arabia might mean for his future in heavyweight boxing.

The 34-year-old Englishman will be bidding for his third win from as many bouts in 2023 when he faces Swedish southpaw Wallin in Riyadh on Saturday. The fight has potentially major consequences for the two-time former world champion’s career.

Joshua, who beat Jermaine Franklin Jr by unanimous decision in April before a seventh-round stoppage success against Robert Helenius in August, said after Friday’s weigh-in: “If my prayers are answered, I’ll get the win.

“I’ve been focused, praying hard and whatever God wants from me, I’m going to follow that path. I’m making sure it’s not just prayer. I’m following up by action as well.”

