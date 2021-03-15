Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a deal for two all-British world heavyweight title unification fights, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said on Monday.

Confirming the agreement, Hearn told ESPN: “The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper.

“But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on The Times of Malta