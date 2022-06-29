Anthony Joshua insists he is “hungry” to regain the world heavyweight title as the dethroned champion sets his sights on knocking out Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua suffered a shock defeat against Usyk last September as the Ukrainian took the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from the British star after a unanimous decision victory.

Joshua has a chance to avenge that painful loss when he faces Usyk again on August 20, with boxing pundits claiming he must use his physical superiority to disrupt his opponent’s rhythm this time.

