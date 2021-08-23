German international Joshua Kimmich has signed an extension to stay at Bayern Munich until 2025, the club announced on Monday.

Kimmich, a versatile player, at ease in both defence and midfield, was under contract with the German champions until 2023.

“We are delighted that Joshua Kimmich is staying in Munich! Joshua identifies totally with FC Bayern,” the club’s sporting director Oliver Kahn wrote on Twitter.

