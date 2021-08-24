Anthony Joshua says he is going to favour brains over brawn for the defence of his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk.

The 31-year-old British pugilist is set to go toe to toe with the undefeated Ukrainian former undisputed cruiserweight world champion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 25.

Joshua told Sky Sports bulking up for the bout lacked common sense.

“I’m looking trim for this fight,” he said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta