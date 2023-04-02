Britain’s Anthony Joshua said he should have knocked out Jermaine Franklin after the former world heavyweight champion returned to winning ways with a unanimous, if laboured, points-decision victory in London on Saturday.

After 12 rounds, Joshua, fighting in front of a home crowd at the 02 Arena, was given the win by 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 on the scorecards of the three judges in this non-title fight.

This was the 33-year-old Joshua’s first win since 2020 after successive defeats by Oleksandr Usyk saw the former Olympic champion lose, and then fail to regain his global titles.

“It was important to win,” Joshua told DAZN after a bout where another loss could have ended his career.

