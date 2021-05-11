The all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is set to take place on one of the first two Saturdays in August in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The bout between the two fighters, who hold all four major world titles in the division, has been on the cusp of being finalised for a number of weeks but there has still been no official announcement from either party.

Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum recently said a fight in July or August was “dead in the water” but Hearn, who promotes Joshua, believes they are close to securing a date as well as a venue.

