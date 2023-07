Former world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a heavyweight grudge match against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte on August 12 at London’s O2 Arena.

Joshua’s protracted talks with WBC champion Tyson Fury over a potential bout have broken down once more.

Instead, he faces a rematch with Whyte, who he defeated in a heated British and Commonwealth title clash in 2015 to avenge a loss when they met as amateurs.

